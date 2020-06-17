9650 Vineyard Crest

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Rambler with view of Downtown Bellevue - Spacious rambler with 3 beds and 1.75 baths. Located in the astonishing View Crest neighborhood, enjoy the view of downtown Bellevue from your living room, dining room, kitchen and the family room.



Home has been upgraded in 2018 with granite counter tops, new vanities, all new double pane windows, new paint and carpet through the house. There is a bonus room on top of the garage that can be used as a play room or a bedroom. The possibility is unlimited; however, tenant will need to bring in portable A/C for the Summer for the play room to stay cool.



Excellent Bellevue school district, Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High School. Tenant to verify. Minutes to Bell Square, shops and restaurants and yet reside in a nice quiet suburban neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities including professional yard maintenance.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Tenants at unit, should be available for showing starting May 5. For approval guideline, please go to:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3498306)