All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 9650 Vineyard Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
9650 Vineyard Crest
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9650 Vineyard Crest

9650 Vineyard Crest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9650 Vineyard Crest, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Rambler with view of Downtown Bellevue - Spacious rambler with 3 beds and 1.75 baths. Located in the astonishing View Crest neighborhood, enjoy the view of downtown Bellevue from your living room, dining room, kitchen and the family room.

Home has been upgraded in 2018 with granite counter tops, new vanities, all new double pane windows, new paint and carpet through the house. There is a bonus room on top of the garage that can be used as a play room or a bedroom. The possibility is unlimited; however, tenant will need to bring in portable A/C for the Summer for the play room to stay cool.

Excellent Bellevue school district, Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High School. Tenant to verify. Minutes to Bell Square, shops and restaurants and yet reside in a nice quiet suburban neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities including professional yard maintenance.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Tenants at unit, should be available for showing starting May 5. For approval guideline, please go to:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3498306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Vineyard Crest have any available units?
9650 Vineyard Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Vineyard Crest have?
Some of 9650 Vineyard Crest's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Vineyard Crest currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Vineyard Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Vineyard Crest pet-friendly?
No, 9650 Vineyard Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 9650 Vineyard Crest offer parking?
Yes, 9650 Vineyard Crest offers parking.
Does 9650 Vineyard Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Vineyard Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Vineyard Crest have a pool?
No, 9650 Vineyard Crest does not have a pool.
Does 9650 Vineyard Crest have accessible units?
No, 9650 Vineyard Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Vineyard Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9650 Vineyard Crest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle