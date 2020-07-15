All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 907 170th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
907 170th Pl SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

907 170th Pl SE

907 170th Place Southeast · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

907 170th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 907 170th Pl SE · Avail. now

$5,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/9p7rp or by filling out the contact form!

You cannot beat this view! This beautifully redone home sits on top of the hill with sweeping views of Lake Sammamish and the Cascades from almost every room. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, and high end cooktop. 4 bed plus den, 3.25 bathrooms offers all the space you need. Master bedroom offers a generous size, 2 walk in closets, and access to the balcony. Media room and bar counter downstairs is great for entertaining. The home is your own private resort and even has a sauna! Easy access to Microsoft, I-90, and Downtown Bellevue!

YEAR BUILT: 1989

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Bennette | Middle/Jr High: Highland | High: Interlake

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 car attached garage

HEATING
Gas

INCLUDED UTILITIES
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $5750 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5910047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 170th Pl SE have any available units?
907 170th Pl SE has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 170th Pl SE have?
Some of 907 170th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 170th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
907 170th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 170th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 170th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 907 170th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 907 170th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 907 170th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 170th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 170th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 907 170th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 907 170th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 907 170th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 907 170th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 170th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 907 170th Pl SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity