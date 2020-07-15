907 170th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room sauna

Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/9p7rp or by filling out the contact form!



You cannot beat this view! This beautifully redone home sits on top of the hill with sweeping views of Lake Sammamish and the Cascades from almost every room. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, and high end cooktop. 4 bed plus den, 3.25 bathrooms offers all the space you need. Master bedroom offers a generous size, 2 walk in closets, and access to the balcony. Media room and bar counter downstairs is great for entertaining. The home is your own private resort and even has a sauna! Easy access to Microsoft, I-90, and Downtown Bellevue!



YEAR BUILT: 1989



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Bennette | Middle/Jr High: Highland | High: Interlake



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 car attached garage



HEATING

Gas



INCLUDED UTILITIES

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $5750 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



(RLNE5910047)