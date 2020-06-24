766 122nd Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

This spacious 2 story, 3 bedroom, end unit townhome w/ 2-car attached garage is located in the heart of Bellevue within minutes to Microsoft, Bell Square, I405, and everything else the eastside has to offer. The home has upgraded paint, carpets, blinds, stainless steel appliances, modern concrete tile counter, slate entry, large storage room off the garage, large master suite and a private deck. Move in date is after 4/1/19.



The rent includes water, sewer and garbage.



We are looking for a professional family or individual that will treat the place like a home for 1 - 3 years (multi-year lease welcome). Cat OK, No Dogs, Non-Smoker.



Please contact me by email or phone and we can schedule a showing. Call or email Alex @ alkiak99@gmail.com or 425-802-3219



Thank you for your interest



