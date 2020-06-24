All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

766 122nd Avenue Southeast

766 122nd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

766 122nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
This spacious 2 story, 3 bedroom, end unit townhome w/ 2-car attached garage is located in the heart of Bellevue within minutes to Microsoft, Bell Square, I405, and everything else the eastside has to offer. The home has upgraded paint, carpets, blinds, stainless steel appliances, modern concrete tile counter, slate entry, large storage room off the garage, large master suite and a private deck. Move in date is after 4/1/19.

The rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

We are looking for a professional family or individual that will treat the place like a home for 1 - 3 years (multi-year lease welcome). Cat OK, No Dogs, Non-Smoker.

Please contact me by email or phone and we can schedule a showing. Call or email Alex @ alkiak99@gmail.com or 425-802-3219

Thank you for your interest

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27458

(RLNE4725796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
766 122nd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 766 122nd Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 122nd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
766 122nd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 122nd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 766 122nd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 122nd Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
