5624 118th Avenue Southeast

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Midcentury home in the highly-desirable neighborhood of Newport Hills in South-Bellevue (in Bellevue School District). Remodeled and updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with granite countertop kitchen and high grade cabinets, appliances and finishes, plus new tile flooring; skylights; main bath and bath are fully remodeled, new carpets in the bedrooms and family room, and original oak floors in living/dining room area. Master bedroom has extra-large walk-in closet, 4th bedroom has loft area in addition to full-sized bedroom. Garage has tons of built-in storage and a work bench. Level quarter-acre lot, fenced-in back yard, quiet street. Community swim and tennis club is two blocks away as is the recently-rebuilt elementary school. It is one block to metro bus stop and supporting services and less than 2 miles to major interstate access. No smoking. No pets. There is a $40 non-refundable application fee per adult occupant, and first month's rent, plus security deposit equal to first month's rent comprise move-in costs. 12-months minimum lease term.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5624-118th-ave-se-bellevue-wa-98006-usa/dd3defcd-4351-4a5e-b06a-1325e5a96b36



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741330)