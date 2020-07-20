All apartments in Bellevue
5624 118th Avenue Southeast

Location

5624 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Midcentury home in the highly-desirable neighborhood of Newport Hills in South-Bellevue (in Bellevue School District). Remodeled and updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with granite countertop kitchen and high grade cabinets, appliances and finishes, plus new tile flooring; skylights; main bath and bath are fully remodeled, new carpets in the bedrooms and family room, and original oak floors in living/dining room area. Master bedroom has extra-large walk-in closet, 4th bedroom has loft area in addition to full-sized bedroom. Garage has tons of built-in storage and a work bench. Level quarter-acre lot, fenced-in back yard, quiet street. Community swim and tennis club is two blocks away as is the recently-rebuilt elementary school. It is one block to metro bus stop and supporting services and less than 2 miles to major interstate access. No smoking. No pets. There is a $40 non-refundable application fee per adult occupant, and first month's rent, plus security deposit equal to first month's rent comprise move-in costs. 12-months minimum lease term.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5624-118th-ave-se-bellevue-wa-98006-usa/dd3defcd-4351-4a5e-b06a-1325e5a96b36

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
5624 118th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 5624 118th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 118th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5624 118th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 118th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast has a pool.
Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 118th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 118th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
