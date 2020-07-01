All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

512 141st Ave SE #61

512 141st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

512 141st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse Near Bellevue CC - Nice 2 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhouse offers stainless steel appliances, rich wood floors, granite slab counter-tops, solid wood cabinetry and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs. Fenced private patio, two assigned parking spaces and plenty of street parking for guests. Within minutes of Bellevue Community College, Easy access to I-90 for commuters going to downtown Seattle.
Includes water, sewer, garbage
No pets, No smoking
Available 4/15/20
Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view

(RLNE5638928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have any available units?
512 141st Ave SE #61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have?
Some of 512 141st Ave SE #61's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 141st Ave SE #61 currently offering any rent specials?
512 141st Ave SE #61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 141st Ave SE #61 pet-friendly?
No, 512 141st Ave SE #61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 offer parking?
Yes, 512 141st Ave SE #61 offers parking.
Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 141st Ave SE #61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have a pool?
No, 512 141st Ave SE #61 does not have a pool.
Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have accessible units?
No, 512 141st Ave SE #61 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 141st Ave SE #61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 141st Ave SE #61 does not have units with dishwashers.

