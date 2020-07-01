512 141st Ave SE #61

Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse Near Bellevue CC - Nice 2 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhouse offers stainless steel appliances, rich wood floors, granite slab counter-tops, solid wood cabinetry and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs. Fenced private patio, two assigned parking spaces and plenty of street parking for guests. Within minutes of Bellevue Community College, Easy access to I-90 for commuters going to downtown Seattle.

Includes water, sewer, garbage

No pets, No smoking

Available 4/15/20

Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view



(RLNE5638928)