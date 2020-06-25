Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

5027 157th Ave SE Available 06/07/19 GEM in Somerset Bellevue, 4 beds/3 Baths including MIL with beautiful view - Cozy 3 bed/1.75 bath upstairs and one spacious MIL unit downstairs with 3/4 bath. Home has been upgraded with complete gourmet kitchen, custom cabs, granite counter top. This is a fantastic location and setting with lake views from your huge wrap around deck and from the front side of the house. There's even a full sized Tiki Bar, multi level decks, and hot tub is non-functioning.



Lower level has a large rec room w/fireplace, wet bar and it can easily be converted to a Mother-in-Law unit. Washer/Dryer downstairs with sink and cabinets.



Excellent school district, Eastgate Elementary, Tillicum Middle and Newport High School. Tenant to verify. Minutes to I-90 Bellevue downtown.



For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in. Application fee is $42 per adult, non-refundable. No pet preferred.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2587222)