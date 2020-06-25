All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

5027 157th Ave SE

5027 157th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5027 157th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
5027 157th Ave SE Available 06/07/19 GEM in Somerset Bellevue, 4 beds/3 Baths including MIL with beautiful view - Cozy 3 bed/1.75 bath upstairs and one spacious MIL unit downstairs with 3/4 bath. Home has been upgraded with complete gourmet kitchen, custom cabs, granite counter top. This is a fantastic location and setting with lake views from your huge wrap around deck and from the front side of the house. There's even a full sized Tiki Bar, multi level decks, and hot tub is non-functioning.

Lower level has a large rec room w/fireplace, wet bar and it can easily be converted to a Mother-in-Law unit. Washer/Dryer downstairs with sink and cabinets.

Excellent school district, Eastgate Elementary, Tillicum Middle and Newport High School. Tenant to verify. Minutes to I-90 Bellevue downtown.

For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in. Application fee is $42 per adult, non-refundable. No pet preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2587222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

