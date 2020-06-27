All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

4725 Highland Dr.

4725 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Highland Drive, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

Scenic 3Br 2.5Ba in private upscale location - Available August 1st, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath provides you with an abundance of satisfying amenities. Beginning with the home itself, you will notice that it is very open and inviting, with great flow throughout the design with a considerable sitting area, as well as large bedrooms and custom vaulted ceilings in the living room. Surrounded by a greenbelt, this property is sure to appease to a tenant demanding privacy and beautiful untouched views, along with a vineyard on the side of the home. The location of the home adds to its appeal, being situated on a quiet street without neighbors in the rear. With one of the top elementary school districts just a block away. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $11,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

** 6 Month Lease Only**

(RLNE5023791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Highland Dr. have any available units?
4725 Highland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 4725 Highland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Highland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Highland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 Highland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. offer parking?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. have a pool?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 Highland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 Highland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
