4615 176th Avenue SE

Spectacular sweeping views of Lake Sammamish, Mount Baker & the Cascade Mtns. from this stunning home in Lakemont. Enjoy entertaining friends on the oversized view deck. The well layout floor plan features a grand entry, office, living, dining, family room, nook & large kitchen, half bath and laundry room on the main floor. Upper level have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in which the master suite offers incredible views & 5 pieces bath. Lower level offers a half bath, fireplace and recreation room. Desirable Issaquah School District. 90% new double pane windows and patio doors, professional cleaned and ready to move in. > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $3000 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants pay all utilities and $100 landscaping fee > no smoking unit > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit may apply > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



