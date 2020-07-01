All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4615 176th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4615 176th Avenue SE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

4615 176th Avenue SE

4615 176th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4615 176th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Spectacular sweeping views of Lake Sammamish, Mount Baker & the Cascade Mtns. from this stunning home in Lakemont. Enjoy entertaining friends on the oversized view deck. The well layout floor plan features a grand entry, office, living, dining, family room, nook & large kitchen, half bath and laundry room on the main floor. Upper level have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in which the master suite offers incredible views & 5 pieces bath. Lower level offers a half bath, fireplace and recreation room. Desirable Issaquah School District. 90% new double pane windows and patio doors, professional cleaned and ready to move in. > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $3000 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants pay all utilities and $100 landscaping fee > no smoking unit > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit may apply > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

> 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $3000 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants pay all utilities and $100 landscaping fee > no smoking unit > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit may apply > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 176th Avenue SE have any available units?
4615 176th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 176th Avenue SE have?
Some of 4615 176th Avenue SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 176th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
4615 176th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 176th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 176th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 4615 176th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 4615 176th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 4615 176th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 176th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 176th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 4615 176th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 4615 176th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 4615 176th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 176th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 176th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle