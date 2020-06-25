4260 147th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Tri-level in Eastgate, Bellevue - Charming 4 bedrooms, new remodeled 2 baths tri-level home in Bellevue Eastgate neighborhood. Three bedrooms plus full bath on the upper level and one bedroom with a family room and a full bath at the lower area. Kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets, granite counter top and new appliances. All windows have been replaced and new french door to backyard. Newer interior paint. Minutes to Factoria shopping, Eastgate Park & Ride and I-90.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and NO PETS.

Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3443495)