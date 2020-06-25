All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4260 147th Ave SE

4260 147th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4260 147th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Tri-level in Eastgate, Bellevue - Charming 4 bedrooms, new remodeled 2 baths tri-level home in Bellevue Eastgate neighborhood. Three bedrooms plus full bath on the upper level and one bedroom with a family room and a full bath at the lower area. Kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets, granite counter top and new appliances. All windows have been replaced and new french door to backyard. Newer interior paint. Minutes to Factoria shopping, Eastgate Park & Ride and I-90.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and NO PETS.
Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3443495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 147th Ave SE have any available units?
4260 147th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 147th Ave SE have?
Some of 4260 147th Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 147th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4260 147th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 147th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4260 147th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4260 147th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 147th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4260 147th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 147th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 147th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
