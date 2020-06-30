All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
420 Bellevue Way SE, Unit 101
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

420 Bellevue Way SE, Unit 101

420 Bellevue Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

420 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Bellevue! - Spacious condo in the heart of (and within walking distance to) downtown Bellevue! Double doors to private, quiet deck off the large living room featuring a gas fireplace; open kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge with a big formal dining room. The condo has two large bedrooms -- master bath has jetted tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included.

This home is in a secure building with elevator and has two designated parking spaces and extra storage. Small pet may be accepted on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit and/or fee. Smoking is not permitted on property.

This home is close to dining, shopping, parks and trails! Nearby schools including Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School and Bellevue Highschool.

To schedule a viewing please contact Byron Hiller at 206-718-2715, or bhiller@cbdanforth.com.

(RLNE3101912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

