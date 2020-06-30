420 Bellevue Way SE, Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Bellevue! - Spacious condo in the heart of (and within walking distance to) downtown Bellevue! Double doors to private, quiet deck off the large living room featuring a gas fireplace; open kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge with a big formal dining room. The condo has two large bedrooms -- master bath has jetted tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included.



This home is in a secure building with elevator and has two designated parking spaces and extra storage. Small pet may be accepted on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit and/or fee. Smoking is not permitted on property.



This home is close to dining, shopping, parks and trails! Nearby schools including Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School and Bellevue Highschool.



To schedule a viewing please contact Byron Hiller at 206-718-2715, or bhiller@cbdanforth.com.



(RLNE3101912)