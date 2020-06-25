4147 164th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rambler Style 3 bedroom home in Bellevue Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/e5ffc630eb



Bright and charming rambler near in a wonderful Bellevue neighborhood. Luxury kitchen with open concept. Stainless steel appliance. Casual dining room surrounded by windows. Comfortable and cozy living space. An extra spacious family room provides relax living. Three spacious bedrooms on the same level. Master bedroom with a spacious bathroom. One full bathroom for two other bedrooms. One additional half bath for your guests. Large yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Two car garage.



The best of this place is the location! 3 miles to Factoria Mall. 6 miles to Microsoft main campus. Easy access to I90 and I405. Award winning school district with Sunset Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle, and Issaquah High School.



You are responsible for gas, electricity, water, and garbage. Septic fee is 50.00 month on top of rent.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



