Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

4147 164th Ave SE

4147 164th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4147 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rambler Style 3 bedroom home in Bellevue Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/e5ffc630eb

Bright and charming rambler near in a wonderful Bellevue neighborhood. Luxury kitchen with open concept. Stainless steel appliance. Casual dining room surrounded by windows. Comfortable and cozy living space. An extra spacious family room provides relax living. Three spacious bedrooms on the same level. Master bedroom with a spacious bathroom. One full bathroom for two other bedrooms. One additional half bath for your guests. Large yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Two car garage.

The best of this place is the location! 3 miles to Factoria Mall. 6 miles to Microsoft main campus. Easy access to I90 and I405. Award winning school district with Sunset Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle, and Issaquah High School.

You are responsible for gas, electricity, water, and garbage. Septic fee is 50.00 month on top of rent.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE3982286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 164th Ave SE have any available units?
4147 164th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4147 164th Ave SE have?
Some of 4147 164th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4147 164th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4147 164th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 164th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4147 164th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4147 164th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 4147 164th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 4147 164th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 164th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 164th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4147 164th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4147 164th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4147 164th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 164th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4147 164th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

