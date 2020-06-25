All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4111 181st Ave SE

4111 181st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4111 181st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Home with Lake Sammamish Views. - Serene views of Lake Sammamish and Cascades from this tranquil Bellevue home. Wonderful craftsmanship and details with vaulted ceilings on main floor, marble surround fireplace in living. Chefs kitchen w/ expansive granite countertops, built in wine cooler, stainless appliances. Master Suite opens to 800+ SQFT view deck. Additional bedroom on main floor. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, large bonus room with fireplace, wet bar. Minutes to I-90, parks, shopping, award winning schools.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no dogs. Cats ok with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4837307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

