4054 149th Ave SE

Great location! 4 bed 2 bth Eastgate Rambler located on a quiet tree line street. Easy access to freeways and shopping. Available now! First month plus deposit. Pets Welcome! Pet deposit required. Amount determined on a case by case basis. Contact Dennis at 206-371-5669 or email me at dennis@maximizerealestate.com

