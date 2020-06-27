3821 131st Ln SE #G-11

Amenities
FALL SPECIAL! $500$ OFF YOUR RENT! Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! - Take advantage of our Fall Special and save money! Get $500 off your 1st month's rent!
Top Floor Condo with view! Centrally located in Factoria. Unit features and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bring the outside in. Large master with walk-in closet and private entry to bath. Wood burning fireplace, dining room and deck with storage. Beautiful view of Seattle from the deck. Newly painted exterior! 1 cat ok, no dogs.
SQ FT: 760
YEAR BUILT: 1988
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sterling Heights
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee
HIGH SCHOOL: Newport
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cats Only. $250 refundable deposit per pet.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $250
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5047175)