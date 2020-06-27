3821 131st Ln SE #G-11

Amenities

FALL SPECIAL! $500$ OFF YOUR RENT! Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! - Take advantage of our Fall Special and save money! Get $500 off your 1st month's rent!



Top Floor Condo with view! Centrally located in Factoria. Unit features and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bring the outside in. Large master with walk-in closet and private entry to bath. Wood burning fireplace, dining room and deck with storage. Beautiful view of Seattle from the deck. Newly painted exterior! 1 cat ok, no dogs.

SQ FT: 760



YEAR BUILT: 1988



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sterling Heights



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodridge

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee

HIGH SCHOOL: Newport

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cats Only. $250 refundable deposit per pet.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1450

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $250



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5047175)