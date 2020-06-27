All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

3821 131st Ln SE #G-11

3821 131st Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3821 131st Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FALL SPECIAL! $500$ OFF YOUR RENT! Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! - Take advantage of our Fall Special and save money! Get $500 off your 1st month's rent!

Top Floor Condo with view! Centrally located in Factoria. Unit features and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bring the outside in. Large master with walk-in closet and private entry to bath. Wood burning fireplace, dining room and deck with storage. Beautiful view of Seattle from the deck. Newly painted exterior! 1 cat ok, no dogs.
SQ FT: 760

YEAR BUILT: 1988

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sterling Heights

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee
HIGH SCHOOL: Newport
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cats Only. $250 refundable deposit per pet.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $250

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5047175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have any available units?
3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have?
Some of 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 currently offering any rent specials?
3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 is pet friendly.
Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 offer parking?
No, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 does not offer parking.
Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have a pool?
No, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 does not have a pool.
Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have accessible units?
No, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 131st Ln SE #G-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
