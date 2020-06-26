All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3820 166th Ave SE

3820 166th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3820 166th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Home in Bellevue! - This spacious Bellevue home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a spare room that could be used as an office or den as well, and a 2 car garage. It has received an interior face lift about 3 years ago and included in this facelift was a remodeled kitchen with modern appliances, paint, floors and carpets. Yard maintenance and Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant(s) and there is an admin utility billing fee of $13.50 a month to manage water/sewer. One pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Filter Easy:*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Fantastic location just minutes from I-90. To schedule a viewing, please contact Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086.

(RLNE4961204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 166th Ave SE have any available units?
3820 166th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 166th Ave SE have?
Some of 3820 166th Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 166th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
3820 166th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 166th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 166th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 3820 166th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 3820 166th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 3820 166th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 166th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 166th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 3820 166th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 3820 166th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 3820 166th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 166th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 166th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
