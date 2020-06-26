3820 166th Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Home in Bellevue! - This spacious Bellevue home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a spare room that could be used as an office or den as well, and a 2 car garage. It has received an interior face lift about 3 years ago and included in this facelift was a remodeled kitchen with modern appliances, paint, floors and carpets. Yard maintenance and Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant(s) and there is an admin utility billing fee of $13.50 a month to manage water/sewer. One pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Filter Easy:*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Fantastic location just minutes from I-90. To schedule a viewing, please contact Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086.



