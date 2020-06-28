3809 131st Ln SE #J-6

Amenities

Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Factoria - Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Functional kitchen, dining room w/ slider out to a private deck w/ city & mountain views. Living room has fireplace. Clubhouse has outdoor pool, sauna, hot-tub, exercise room, and a large party room. Walk to Newport H.S., bus, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



