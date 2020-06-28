All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3809 131st Ln SE #J-6
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

3809 131st Ln SE #J-6

3809 131st Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Factoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3809 131st Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Factoria - Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Functional kitchen, dining room w/ slider out to a private deck w/ city & mountain views. Living room has fireplace. Clubhouse has outdoor pool, sauna, hot-tub, exercise room, and a large party room. Walk to Newport H.S., bus, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2656976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have any available units?
3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have?
Some of 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 currently offering any rent specials?
3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 pet-friendly?
No, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 offer parking?
No, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 does not offer parking.
Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have a pool?
Yes, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 has a pool.
Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have accessible units?
No, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle