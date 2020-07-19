Amenities

3708 136th Pl SE Available 03/15/19 Fantastic Bellevue Rambler - Fantastic 1480sq ft rambler located in the Eastgate area of Bellevue close to I-90, and minutes from Factoria and Bellevue Square Mall.

This home offers 3 bed, 1.5 bath, kitchen with stainless appliances, gas fireplace, dining room, family room and utility room with sink/storage cabinets. The fully fenced private yard includes deck & patio and an oversized 2 car garage that can accommodate RV or boat parking.

No smoking, no pets

Available March 15

Home is occupied please do not disturb tenants

