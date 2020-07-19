All apartments in Bellevue
3708 136th Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3708 136th Pl SE

3708 136th Pl Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3708 136th Pl Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3708 136th Pl SE Available 03/15/19 Fantastic Bellevue Rambler - Fantastic 1480sq ft rambler located in the Eastgate area of Bellevue close to I-90, and minutes from Factoria and Bellevue Square Mall.
This home offers 3 bed, 1.5 bath, kitchen with stainless appliances, gas fireplace, dining room, family room and utility room with sink/storage cabinets. The fully fenced private yard includes deck & patio and an oversized 2 car garage that can accommodate RV or boat parking.
No smoking, no pets
Available March 15
Home is occupied please do not disturb tenants
Contact Chris at 425-765-7888 to view

(RLNE2306624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 136th Pl SE have any available units?
3708 136th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 136th Pl SE have?
Some of 3708 136th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 136th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3708 136th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 136th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 3708 136th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3708 136th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3708 136th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3708 136th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 136th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 136th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3708 136th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3708 136th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3708 136th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 136th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 136th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
