300 110th Ave NE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

300 110th Ave NE

300 110th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

300 110th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - ~1300 sq ft

Corner unit with large windows, patio, and fireplace

Individual heated rooms

Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, with W/D in unit

Secure building entry and underground parking garage - 2 Parking spaces included in rent

Water included - Tenant pays for electric

Walking distance to Bellevue Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Beach Park, and the mall.

Easy access to 405, 90, & 520 for any commute

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12680067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

