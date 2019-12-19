300 110th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Large 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - ~1300 sq ft



Corner unit with large windows, patio, and fireplace



Individual heated rooms



Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, with W/D in unit



Secure building entry and underground parking garage - 2 Parking spaces included in rent



Water included - Tenant pays for electric



Walking distance to Bellevue Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Beach Park, and the mall.



Easy access to 405, 90, & 520 for any commute



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12680067



No Pets Allowed



