2802 118th Ave SE Unit #3
2802 118th Ave SE Unit #3

2802 118th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2802 118th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Contemporary Styling in Wooded Setting - Located on the outskirts of Mercer Slough Nature Park, and hidden in the trees you'll find this gem of a home. Clean styling inside and out, paired with a local that feels remote even though you are right around the corner from city living is sure to impress. Inside the home is full of bold trim work, high-ceilings, large light-bringing windows, a bold gas fireplace, and an easy-flo-floorplan. Enjoy the culinary kitchen full of stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cupboard space.
Live surrounded by nature, and beauty with all the comforts of the city just down the street, and around the corner. I-405 & I-90, shopping, and everything else, just minutes away!

Pets are on case by case
basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 04/01/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

