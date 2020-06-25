2802 118th Ave SE Unit #3

Amenities

Contemporary Styling in Wooded Setting - Located on the outskirts of Mercer Slough Nature Park, and hidden in the trees you'll find this gem of a home. Clean styling inside and out, paired with a local that feels remote even though you are right around the corner from city living is sure to impress. Inside the home is full of bold trim work, high-ceilings, large light-bringing windows, a bold gas fireplace, and an easy-flo-floorplan. Enjoy the culinary kitchen full of stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cupboard space.

Live surrounded by nature, and beauty with all the comforts of the city just down the street, and around the corner. I-405 & I-90, shopping, and everything else, just minutes away!



Pets are on case by case

basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Status: Available 04/01/2019

Property Status: Available 04/01/2019



(RLNE4777242)