2630 118th Ave SE #6-303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Garage plus 2 parking spaces! Large Unit! Water, Sewer, Garbage Included In Rent! - Enjoy the convenience of being close to downtown Bellevue from your peaceful top floor condo with lovely tree views! This 2 bed/2 bath condo has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & cozy wood burning fireplace. Master suite has a walk in closet plus a separate bathroom. The additional bedroom has French doors leading to the deck. Full size washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage plus 2 parking permits.



Excellent location close to freeway access and minutes from downtown Bellevue! This community is situated on the edge of Mercer Slough Nature Park giving you access to hiking, canoeing, and endless outdoor adventures. For daily conveniences, Marketplace at Factoria is just minutes away for all your shopping needs. If work or play takes you to Seattle, our convenient location is accessible to public transportation and just minutes from the city center.



12 month lease. 1st month rent plus security deposit. Tenant set ups electric account. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage. No smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance is required. Call for a tour today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943392)