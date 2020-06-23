All apartments in Bellevue
2630 118th Ave SE #6-303

2630 118th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2630 118th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage plus 2 parking spaces! Large Unit! Water, Sewer, Garbage Included In Rent! - Enjoy the convenience of being close to downtown Bellevue from your peaceful top floor condo with lovely tree views! This 2 bed/2 bath condo has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & cozy wood burning fireplace. Master suite has a walk in closet plus a separate bathroom. The additional bedroom has French doors leading to the deck. Full size washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage plus 2 parking permits.

Excellent location close to freeway access and minutes from downtown Bellevue! This community is situated on the edge of Mercer Slough Nature Park giving you access to hiking, canoeing, and endless outdoor adventures. For daily conveniences, Marketplace at Factoria is just minutes away for all your shopping needs. If work or play takes you to Seattle, our convenient location is accessible to public transportation and just minutes from the city center.

12 month lease. 1st month rent plus security deposit. Tenant set ups electric account. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage. No smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance is required. Call for a tour today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have any available units?
2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have?
Some of 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 currently offering any rent specials?
2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 pet-friendly?
No, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 offer parking?
Yes, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 offers parking.
Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have a pool?
No, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 does not have a pool.
Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have accessible units?
No, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 118th Ave SE #6-303 does not have units with dishwashers.
