Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

2434 130th Ave NE

2434 130th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2434 130th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Private 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath Bridle Trails Acerage Property - Great Rambler in Bridle Trails with prime western exposure. NW Contemporary tri-level. Updtd kit w/ SS appls, Bosch 5-burner gas range, dbl ovens creates great gathering place lrg cntr isl, brkfst bar, desk & huge walk-in pantry. Ceramic tile entry that carries into the kit, LR & DR. Hrdwd & parquet flrs throughout rest of home. Sunroom off kit takes you to quaint fenced, bckyrd w/ terraced slate patios & waterfall. Dwnstrs offers FR, 5th Bd, Full bth & Utility rm. 2 car gar w/ plenty rm for prkng. This home is in great location and school district. Don't miss this oportunity.

(RLNE5148945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 130th Ave NE have any available units?
2434 130th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 130th Ave NE have?
Some of 2434 130th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 130th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2434 130th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 130th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 130th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2434 130th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 2434 130th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 2434 130th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 130th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 130th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2434 130th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2434 130th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2434 130th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 130th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 130th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

