Beautiful, ground level condo with garage in Bellevue - This adorable 2bd 2ba condo is in a great location close to I90 and I405. The family room has a fireplace perfect for cold evenings. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances with a dining area right off of the kitchen. Master bedroom has large closet and bathroom on suite. Guest bedroom can be used as a flexible space or office. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent!

No Smokers.