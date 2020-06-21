All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 152nd Ave Southeast

1830 152nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1830 152nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1830 152nd Ave Southeast Available 01/19/19 Bellevue Home - Robinswood - Available 1/19/19! Start the New Year off right in this beautifully remodeled mid-century modern home in the sought after Robinswood neighborhood! This open concept living, with high vaulted ceilings, a wall of western facing windows, plantation shutters and a cozy wood burning fireplace provides an amazing living space! Gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining area; enjoy cooking with your gas range in your stylish kitchen with all new cabinets and granite countertops and stainless appliances! Sliding doors lead to your private backyard with newly refinished deck! Three bedrooms upstairs, all with hardwood floors, including the master, with a spacious full bathroom. Lower level has a 4th bedroom with a newly remodeled 3/4 bathroom and a bonus room, perfect for a home office or workout room. Lush lawn and low maintenance plants in both the front and back. The carport and ample driveway parking accommodates several vehicles. Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter heat bills down! This lovely home is situated between Lake Hills Greenbelt Park and Robinswood Park, with walking trails, playgrounds, and activity fields. Close proximity to Lake Hills Farm and Phantom Lake Park makes this the perfect home for an active family. Easy commute to Microsoft and T-Mobile. Bellevue is home to some of the best public schools in the whole state! One cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit; no dogs (firm) and no smoking.

To arrange a private tour of this lovely property, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential #bellevuerentals #forleasebellevue #LakeHillsGreenbeltPark #Microsoft #Tmobile #LakeHillsFarm #PhantomLakePark

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4563782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have any available units?
1830 152nd Ave Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have?
Some of 1830 152nd Ave Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 152nd Ave Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1830 152nd Ave Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 152nd Ave Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast does offer parking.
Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have a pool?
No, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 152nd Ave Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 152nd Ave Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
