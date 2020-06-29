All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

1825 179th Pl. NE

1825 179th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1825 179th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS and Large 3 Bedroom House in Bellevue Near Microsoft!! - This is an stunning home in a wonderful, private setting! Lovely 2-story foyer and gleaming hardwood floors greet you upon entry. Soaring ceilings, large windows and ridge skylights provide tons of natural light. There are two living areas on main level, each with a fireplace (one wood-burning, one gas). Large kitchen has quartz counters and tons of cabinet space. Master suite has double vanity, walk-in closet and soaking tub. There is a huge downstairs room which could be 4th bedroom or bonus room. Large closets, 2-car attached garage, beautiful neighborhood. Excellent location, convenient to schools and SR-520. Only 10 minutes to Microsoft! Tenant to pay all utilities. Washer and dryer included. Please note that built-in microwave does not work and will not be repaired. Make an appointment to view this magnificent home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5146981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 179th Pl. NE have any available units?
1825 179th Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 179th Pl. NE have?
Some of 1825 179th Pl. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 179th Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1825 179th Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 179th Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 179th Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1825 179th Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1825 179th Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 1825 179th Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 179th Pl. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 179th Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 1825 179th Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1825 179th Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 1825 179th Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 179th Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 179th Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
