17002 NE 28th Pl

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground garage

5Bd 3Ba home in Bellevue for rent - Bellevue School District; Walk to Microsoft - Perfect location on end of quiet street bordering Ardmore Park & walking trails. Newly remodeled. Bellevue School District. Interlake schools.



Within walking distance to NEW Ardmore Elementary and Microsoft main campus. Adjacent, stones-throw from Ardmore park with trails and nearby children's playground.



Top-floor has 4 bedrooms, living room, dining area, deck, and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has 1 bedroom, large-sized recreation room, fireplace, and 1 full bathroom.



New dbl pane windows/doors and attached garage. Soaring Cathedral ceilings & large picture windows w/ 3 skylights provide abundant lighting. Very private garden setting. Oversized garage & entertainment deck.



