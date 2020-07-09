All apartments in Bellevue
17002 NE 28th Pl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

17002 NE 28th Pl

17002 Northeast 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17002 Northeast 28th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
5Bd 3Ba home in Bellevue for rent - Bellevue School District; Walk to Microsoft - Perfect location on end of quiet street bordering Ardmore Park & walking trails. Newly remodeled. Bellevue School District. Interlake schools.

Within walking distance to NEW Ardmore Elementary and Microsoft main campus. Adjacent, stones-throw from Ardmore park with trails and nearby children's playground.

Top-floor has 4 bedrooms, living room, dining area, deck, and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has 1 bedroom, large-sized recreation room, fireplace, and 1 full bathroom.

New dbl pane windows/doors and attached garage. Soaring Cathedral ceilings & large picture windows w/ 3 skylights provide abundant lighting. Very private garden setting. Oversized garage & entertainment deck.

(RLNE3446817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17002 NE 28th Pl have any available units?
17002 NE 28th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17002 NE 28th Pl have?
Some of 17002 NE 28th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17002 NE 28th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17002 NE 28th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17002 NE 28th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17002 NE 28th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17002 NE 28th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17002 NE 28th Pl offers parking.
Does 17002 NE 28th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17002 NE 28th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17002 NE 28th Pl have a pool?
No, 17002 NE 28th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17002 NE 28th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17002 NE 28th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17002 NE 28th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17002 NE 28th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

