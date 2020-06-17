All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16915 SE 39th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16915 SE 39th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16915 SE 39th St.

16915 Southeast 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16915 Southeast 39th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
16915 SE 39th St. Available 03/08/19 STUNNING Newer Remodeled Home in Lakefront Community - Bellevue!! - What a spectacular and unique home! Enjoy the lakefront living life style in Vasa Park. This remodeled home boasts the finest details with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors, gorgeous stone work, mounted speakers & even A/C! Enjoy Lake Sammamish views from your gourmet kitchen which opens to the nook, formal dining & spacious living room. Master has spa-inspired marble bath, heated floors, deep soaking tub & lake view balcony. Entertainment sized deck & large patio. Vasa Vista waterfront beach, dock, picnic area, moorage. Top Bellevue schools! Tenant to pay all utilities, including a flat fee of $150 per month for water and sewer. Make an appointment to see this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must be screened (additional screening charge applies)

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE2080772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16915 SE 39th St. have any available units?
16915 SE 39th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16915 SE 39th St. have?
Some of 16915 SE 39th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16915 SE 39th St. currently offering any rent specials?
16915 SE 39th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16915 SE 39th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16915 SE 39th St. is pet friendly.
Does 16915 SE 39th St. offer parking?
No, 16915 SE 39th St. does not offer parking.
Does 16915 SE 39th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16915 SE 39th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16915 SE 39th St. have a pool?
No, 16915 SE 39th St. does not have a pool.
Does 16915 SE 39th St. have accessible units?
No, 16915 SE 39th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16915 SE 39th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16915 SE 39th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park East Apartments
1400 Bellevue Way Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle