16428 Southeast 16th Street

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, Private home with spacious backyard for entertaining guests! 1490 s/f Great Phantom Lake location! Quiet Street, just a few houses from Lake access, down the street from Weonna park, walking trails, minutes from Schools, shopping and freeways. Mid Century rambler with hardwood floors in main living area & lots of updates including remodeled bathrooms, gas stove, new woodwork, interior doors, paint in & out, mewer roof, gas furnace & two fireplaces. This home feels private in & out. First/last/deposit ($2200) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities & are responsible for maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available immediately, please email for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.