Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:40 PM

16428 Southeast 16th Street

16428 Southeast 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16428 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, Private home with spacious backyard for entertaining guests! 1490 s/f Great Phantom Lake location! Quiet Street, just a few houses from Lake access, down the street from Weonna park, walking trails, minutes from Schools, shopping and freeways. Mid Century rambler with hardwood floors in main living area & lots of updates including remodeled bathrooms, gas stove, new woodwork, interior doors, paint in & out, mewer roof, gas furnace & two fireplaces. This home feels private in & out. First/last/deposit ($2200) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities & are responsible for maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available immediately, please email for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have any available units?
16428 Southeast 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have?
Some of 16428 Southeast 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16428 Southeast 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16428 Southeast 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16428 Southeast 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street offer parking?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have a pool?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16428 Southeast 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16428 Southeast 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

