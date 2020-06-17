16245 NE 12th CT #G-87

Amenities

patio / balcony parking extra storage

Available Now, Close to Microsoft, Crossroads Mall



Welcome home to this spacious 1100 Sq Ft. gem. You're going to love living here. This condo features:

3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Large living room/dining room.

Flooded with natural light.

Open floor plan and ample closets/storage

Includes 1 parking space close to your unit.

Large deck off living room with beautiful greenbelt

Additional storage off deck.

Minutes to Microsoft Campus, Crossroads Mall.

2 Car Maximum (non-negotiable)



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- Available Now

- $150/ month for W/S/G

- Tenant responsible for electricity and gas

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

- No pets.



** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE2524233)