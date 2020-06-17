All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16245 NE 12th CT #G-87
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

16245 NE 12th CT #G-87

16245 Northeast 12th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16245 Northeast 12th Court, Bellevue, WA 98008
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now, Close to Microsoft, Crossroads Mall - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Welcome home to this spacious 1100 Sq Ft. gem. You're going to love living here. This condo features:
3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Large living room/dining room.
Flooded with natural light.
Open floor plan and ample closets/storage
Includes 1 parking space close to your unit.
Large deck off living room with beautiful greenbelt
Additional storage off deck.
Minutes to Microsoft Campus, Crossroads Mall.
2 Car Maximum (non-negotiable)

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- Available Now
- $150/ month for W/S/G
- Tenant responsible for electricity and gas
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
- No pets.

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#Condo
#Crossroads
#Belevue
#MicrosoftCampus
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement
To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/438065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2524233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have any available units?
16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 currently offering any rent specials?
16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 pet-friendly?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 offer parking?
Yes, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 offers parking.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have a pool?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 does not have a pool.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have accessible units?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 does not have accessible units.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16245 NE 12th CT #G-87 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle