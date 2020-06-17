16245 NE 12th CT #G-87

Amenities
Available Now, Close to Microsoft, Crossroads Mall - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals
Welcome home to this spacious 1100 Sq Ft. gem. You're going to love living here. This condo features:
3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Large living room/dining room.
Flooded with natural light.
Open floor plan and ample closets/storage
Includes 1 parking space close to your unit.
Large deck off living room with beautiful greenbelt
Additional storage off deck.
Minutes to Microsoft Campus, Crossroads Mall.
2 Car Maximum (non-negotiable)
We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com
- Available Now
- $150/ month for W/S/G
- Tenant responsible for electricity and gas
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
- No pets.
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/438065
No Pets Allowed
