16208 SE 31st St

Bellevue Rambler 3BR/1BA ( may add additional shower bath), two car garage FOR Rent. - Located in the desirable Spiritridge neighborhood. Close to award winning schools, parks, trails, businesses, and interstate access. Mid-century, rambler style home situated up off the street, on a large corner lot. Quality constructed, well maintained and updated over the years. Home features hardwood floors, thermal windows, open entertainment areas and a great room. Level, fenced rear with entertainment size patio. Attached 2-car garage



No smoker(s). pet - case by case,

Move in cost:

-Application fee: $50 per adult

-First month rent: $2550

-Security deposit : $2550



Please drive by if you like the location and want to view the house, please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.



Sound Investment Advisors does not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports.



