All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16208 SE 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16208 SE 31st St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16208 SE 31st St

16208 Southeast 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16208 Southeast 31st Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bellevue Rambler 3BR/1BA ( may add additional shower bath), two car garage FOR Rent. - Located in the desirable Spiritridge neighborhood. Close to award winning schools, parks, trails, businesses, and interstate access. Mid-century, rambler style home situated up off the street, on a large corner lot. Quality constructed, well maintained and updated over the years. Home features hardwood floors, thermal windows, open entertainment areas and a great room. Level, fenced rear with entertainment size patio. Attached 2-car garage

No smoker(s). pet - case by case,
Move in cost:
-Application fee: $50 per adult
-First month rent: $2550
-Security deposit : $2550

Please drive by if you like the location and want to view the house, please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.

Sound Investment Advisors does not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports.

(RLNE3624815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16208 SE 31st St have any available units?
16208 SE 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16208 SE 31st St have?
Some of 16208 SE 31st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16208 SE 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
16208 SE 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16208 SE 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16208 SE 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 16208 SE 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 16208 SE 31st St offers parking.
Does 16208 SE 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16208 SE 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16208 SE 31st St have a pool?
No, 16208 SE 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 16208 SE 31st St have accessible units?
No, 16208 SE 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 16208 SE 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16208 SE 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle