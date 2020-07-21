16208 SE 31st St

Amenities
Bellevue Rambler 3BR/1BA ( may add additional shower bath), two car garage FOR Rent. - Located in the desirable Spiritridge neighborhood. Close to award winning schools, parks, trails, businesses, and interstate access. Mid-century, rambler style home situated up off the street, on a large corner lot. Quality constructed, well maintained and updated over the years. Home features hardwood floors, thermal windows, open entertainment areas and a great room. Level, fenced rear with entertainment size patio. Attached 2-car garage
No smoker(s). pet - case by case,
Move in cost:
-Application fee: $50 per adult
-First month rent: $2550
-Security deposit : $2550
Please drive by if you like the location and want to view the house, please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.
Sound Investment Advisors does not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports.
(RLNE3624815)