16136 SE 33rd Ln.
16136 SE 33rd Ln
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

16136 SE 33rd Ln

16136 Southeast 33rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16136 Southeast 33rd Lane, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Alluring, unfurnished, 1,479-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse located in a good community of Sammamish-East Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue with breathtaking mountain views!

The cozy and bright interior features hardwood and carpeted flooring, gas-operated fireplace, and skylights. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. Refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher are also included along with an in-unit washer and dryer. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating.

The exterior has a yard, a cool spot to unwind or play with neighbors or family members. The HOA/owner will be one who will take care of it.

4-car spaces in its attached garage and driveway parking.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. (Pet restrictions: MUST BE hypoallergenic because the owner is allergic).

Free use of the clubhouse and pool!

Tenants pay gas, electricity, trash, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees (water, sewage, landscaping).

Lease terms: 12 or 18months preferred.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8baimEwxsek

Nearby parks: Robinswood Park, Phantom Lake, and Eastgate Park.

Nearby Schools:
Spiritridge Elementary School - 0.54 mile, 8/10
Tillicum Middle School - 3.43 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 2.24 miles, 6/10
Eastgate Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
888 - 0.2 mile
271 - 0.2 mile
217 - 0.2 mile
823 - 0.5 mile
221 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5274273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have any available units?
16136 SE 33rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have?
Some of 16136 SE 33rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16136 SE 33rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16136 SE 33rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16136 SE 33rd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16136 SE 33rd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16136 SE 33rd Ln offers parking.
Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16136 SE 33rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16136 SE 33rd Ln has a pool.
Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 16136 SE 33rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16136 SE 33rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16136 SE 33rd Ln has units with dishwashers.

