16136 SE 33rd Ln.

Alluring, unfurnished, 1,479-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse located in a good community of Sammamish-East Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue with breathtaking mountain views!



The cozy and bright interior features hardwood and carpeted flooring, gas-operated fireplace, and skylights. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. Refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher are also included along with an in-unit washer and dryer. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating.



The exterior has a yard, a cool spot to unwind or play with neighbors or family members. The HOA/owner will be one who will take care of it.



4-car spaces in its attached garage and driveway parking.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. (Pet restrictions: MUST BE hypoallergenic because the owner is allergic).



Free use of the clubhouse and pool!



Tenants pay gas, electricity, trash, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees (water, sewage, landscaping).



Lease terms: 12 or 18months preferred.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8baimEwxsek



Nearby parks: Robinswood Park, Phantom Lake, and Eastgate Park.



Nearby Schools:

Spiritridge Elementary School - 0.54 mile, 8/10

Tillicum Middle School - 3.43 miles, 7/10

Sammamish Senior High School - 2.24 miles, 6/10

Eastgate Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

888 - 0.2 mile

271 - 0.2 mile

217 - 0.2 mile

823 - 0.5 mile

221 - 0.6 mile



