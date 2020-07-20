15121 SE 41st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Single family home in Eastgate - Property Id: 107006



Single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac in a great and quiet neighborhood with the top school district. Prime location convenient for shopping, restaurants, and activities (Factoria Marketplace Mall). Close to Bellevue, T-Mobile, Bellevue College, I-90, I-405, and Eastgate transit center. Shoot into Seattle or the Eastside.

Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathroom. Spacious family and living room. Covered Patio with fans and fireplace. Built-in AC for hot summer. Washer and dryer are provided in the laundry room. Detached 2 car garage; Private, big, sun drenched south facing backyard with a huge shed for gardening or storage. The shed has its own electrical system.



Pets allowed: Cats or small dogs.

No Smoking.

Renter pays utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107006

Property Id 107006



(RLNE4775411)