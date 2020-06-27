All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

14815 SE 62nd Ct

14815 Southeast 62nd Court · No Longer Available
Bellevue
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
14815 Southeast 62nd Court, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14815 SE 62nd Ct Available 06/15/20 Traditional Somerset/Hilltop, Bellevue Home! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed here:
https://youtu.be/c4mu9o24xR0

All you have been looking for is wrapped up in this classic traditional home - From formal spaces to a delightful great room, you will love entertaining! Beautiful cherry, quartz & stainless steel kitchen appeals to the chef. Retreat to the quiet master suite as it has its own den, walk-in closet & private bath. Abundant windows, 2 fireplaces, warm mill work & hardwood floors. Outdoor living beckons you on the deck, patio & porch. Sunsets & territorial views top it all off! Excellent location - minutes to amenities!

Schools: Somerset Elementary School, Tyee Middle School, and Newport Senior High School

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.
-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to apply, sight unseen.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5081368)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have any available units?
14815 SE 62nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have?
Some of 14815 SE 62nd Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 SE 62nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14815 SE 62nd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 SE 62nd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14815 SE 62nd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct offer parking?
No, 14815 SE 62nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14815 SE 62nd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have a pool?
No, 14815 SE 62nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 14815 SE 62nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 SE 62nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14815 SE 62nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
