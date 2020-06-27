Amenities

14815 SE 62nd Ct Available 06/15/20 Traditional Somerset/Hilltop, Bellevue Home! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/c4mu9o24xR0



All you have been looking for is wrapped up in this classic traditional home - From formal spaces to a delightful great room, you will love entertaining! Beautiful cherry, quartz & stainless steel kitchen appeals to the chef. Retreat to the quiet master suite as it has its own den, walk-in closet & private bath. Abundant windows, 2 fireplaces, warm mill work & hardwood floors. Outdoor living beckons you on the deck, patio & porch. Sunsets & territorial views top it all off! Excellent location - minutes to amenities!



Schools: Somerset Elementary School, Tyee Middle School, and Newport Senior High School



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.

-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.



