14757 Northeast 32nd Street - B302, Apt B302

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 680sqft condo in Bellevue. Light and bright kitchen open to dining area. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and private balcony. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Laundry shared in building. Ample storage throughout. Plenty of guest parking. Nearby schools include Bellevue Children's Academy, Spectrum Academy and Living Montessori Academy. Near Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, North Bellevue Community Park and Commissioner's Waterway. Convenient location, close to bus lines, and freeway access. Right across the street from Microsoft Close to shopping, freeway access and restaurants. First/last/deposit ($1000) & $450 non-refundable fee ($250 HOA move in fee, $200 PMP admin fee). Tenants pay electricity and gas only. One reserved parking space. No smoking. No Pets. Available late February. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.