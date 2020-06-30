14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Video showing available. Tenants just moved out. 3 bedroom 2 baths recent remodeled 2-level town home unit in the most desirable Racquet Club Estates. 1,283 sq ft. Walking distance to Microsoft main campus & Nintendo! The home is light-filled with open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, abundant windows, skylights and more! Recent remodeled kitchen with granite counters & eating bar opens to living and dining rooms. slider to private deck. Main floor featuring a master bedroom suite, 2 bedrooms up with vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom and a storage room. Newer carpet and newer paint on main floor. Wood burning fireplace. One carport plus plenty of guest parking. Community Pool and clubhouse available. YEAR BUILT 1980 > 12 to 18 month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit > $150 per month for water, sewer and garbage fee > $200 non-refundable admin fee > $300 pet deposit, have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Please email or text 415-968-9939