14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4

14717 Northeast 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14717 Northeast 44th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Video showing available. Tenants just moved out. 3 bedroom 2 baths recent remodeled 2-level town home unit in the most desirable Racquet Club Estates. 1,283 sq ft. Walking distance to Microsoft main campus & Nintendo! The home is light-filled with open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, abundant windows, skylights and more! Recent remodeled kitchen with granite counters & eating bar opens to living and dining rooms. slider to private deck. Main floor featuring a master bedroom suite, 2 bedrooms up with vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom and a storage room. Newer carpet and newer paint on main floor. Wood burning fireplace. One carport plus plenty of guest parking. Community Pool and clubhouse available. YEAR BUILT 1980 > 12 to 18 month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit > $150 per month for water, sewer and garbage fee > $200 non-refundable admin fee > $300 pet deposit, have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Please email or text 415-968-9939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have any available units?
14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have?
Some of 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 currently offering any rent specials?
14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 is pet friendly.
Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 offer parking?
Yes, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 offers parking.
Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have a pool?
Yes, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 has a pool.
Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have accessible units?
No, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 NE 44th Pl Unit R4 does not have units with dishwashers.

