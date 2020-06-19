All apartments in Bellevue
14642 SE 66th St
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:56 PM

14642 SE 66th St

14642 Southeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14642 Southeast 66th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bellevue/Somerset. 14642 SE 66th St. 3 bed+den, 2.5 bath, 2260sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! This Beautiful home is classic with remarkable attention to detail. Absolutely stunning cul-de-sac home just minutes to Microsoft, downtown Bellevue, Factoria, I-90 & I-405! Gourmet kitchen with high end stainless appliances, eating area & island. Formal Living, Dining, Family Room & Den. Master Suite with 5 piece Bath & walk-in closet. This home also features light filled rooms with skylights, vaulted ceilings & hardwoods! Fabulous indoor/outdoor entertaining spaces. Issaquah Schools!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/100447005

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease through 3/31/21, Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14642 SE 66th St have any available units?
14642 SE 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14642 SE 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
14642 SE 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14642 SE 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 14642 SE 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14642 SE 66th St offer parking?
No, 14642 SE 66th St does not offer parking.
Does 14642 SE 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14642 SE 66th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14642 SE 66th St have a pool?
No, 14642 SE 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 14642 SE 66th St have accessible units?
No, 14642 SE 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14642 SE 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14642 SE 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14642 SE 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14642 SE 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.
