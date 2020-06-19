Amenities

Bellevue/Somerset. 14642 SE 66th St. 3 bed+den, 2.5 bath, 2260sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! This Beautiful home is classic with remarkable attention to detail. Absolutely stunning cul-de-sac home just minutes to Microsoft, downtown Bellevue, Factoria, I-90 & I-405! Gourmet kitchen with high end stainless appliances, eating area & island. Formal Living, Dining, Family Room & Den. Master Suite with 5 piece Bath & walk-in closet. This home also features light filled rooms with skylights, vaulted ceilings & hardwoods! Fabulous indoor/outdoor entertaining spaces. Issaquah Schools!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/100447005



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease through 3/31/21, Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.