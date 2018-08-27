All apartments in Bellevue
Location

14628 Northeast 32nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

This renovated Spacious 2 bedrooms & 1 bath suite is on the 2nd floor of the Apartment building called Bellevue Manor

The building is near 148th Avenue and NE 32nd Street. Convenience location closed to all facilities, highways, and transportation with short walking distance to Microsoft campus.

Rented for $1800 a month including HOA excluding all utilities.

Provided appliances include dishwasher, oven and fridges. Coin-operated Washers and Dryers on each floor.

The property has swimming pool and tennis court.

Look for tenants who are responsible, clean, quiet and friendly, no drugs and smoking outside.

first month rent + Last month rent + Refundable security deposit. Minimum one year term and then monthly to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14628 Ne 32nd St have any available units?
14628 Ne 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14628 Ne 32nd St have?
Some of 14628 Ne 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14628 Ne 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
14628 Ne 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14628 Ne 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 14628 Ne 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14628 Ne 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 14628 Ne 32nd St offers parking.
Does 14628 Ne 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14628 Ne 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14628 Ne 32nd St have a pool?
Yes, 14628 Ne 32nd St has a pool.
Does 14628 Ne 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 14628 Ne 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14628 Ne 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14628 Ne 32nd St has units with dishwashers.
