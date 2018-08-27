14628 Ne 32nd St

Amenities

This renovated Spacious 2 bedrooms & 1 bath suite is on the 2nd floor of the Apartment building called Bellevue Manor



The building is near 148th Avenue and NE 32nd Street. Convenience location closed to all facilities, highways, and transportation with short walking distance to Microsoft campus.



Rented for $1800 a month including HOA excluding all utilities.



Provided appliances include dishwasher, oven and fridges. Coin-operated Washers and Dryers on each floor.



The property has swimming pool and tennis court.



Look for tenants who are responsible, clean, quiet and friendly, no drugs and smoking outside.



first month rent + Last month rent + Refundable security deposit. Minimum one year term and then monthly to monthly rent.