Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201

14620 Northeast 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14620 Northeast 31st Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

Come and see this pretty, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo located on the quiet Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!

This cozy 910-square-foot unit comes with 1 uncovered parking.

Its bright and airy interior has tiled flooring, recessed/suspended lightings, large windows with blinds and an indoor sliding glass door that opens into the balcony--- perfect for some much-needed R&R. The lovely kitchen has cabinets and drawers with lots of storage/pantry space. It has brand-new countertops. There are modern appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep with built-in closets. Its nice and clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and tile-walled shower space. There is also a large built-in closet for ample storage. An installed electric heater serves as the units climate control.

There are also shared washer and dryer available.
Only pet dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit /pet.

Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, HOA fee, and sewage. Tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, Internet, and cable.

14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 is somewhat walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway, and Bellevue Highlands Park.

Nearby Schools:
Interlake Senior High School - 1.2 miles, 8/10
Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 1.7 miles, 9/10
Ardmore Elementary School - 1.34 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 miles
249 - 0.1 miles
889 - 0.4 miles
B Line - 0.5 miles
269 - 0.5 miles
888 - 0.5 miles
541 - 0.5 miles
895 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4921907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have any available units?
14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have?
Some of 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 currently offering any rent specials?
14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 is pet friendly.
Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 offer parking?
Yes, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 offers parking.
Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have a pool?
Yes, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 has a pool.
Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have accessible units?
No, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 has units with dishwashers.
