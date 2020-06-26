Amenities

Come and see this pretty, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo located on the quiet Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!



This cozy 910-square-foot unit comes with 1 uncovered parking.



Its bright and airy interior has tiled flooring, recessed/suspended lightings, large windows with blinds and an indoor sliding glass door that opens into the balcony--- perfect for some much-needed R&R. The lovely kitchen has cabinets and drawers with lots of storage/pantry space. It has brand-new countertops. There are modern appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep with built-in closets. Its nice and clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and tile-walled shower space. There is also a large built-in closet for ample storage. An installed electric heater serves as the units climate control.



There are also shared washer and dryer available.

Only pet dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit /pet.



Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, HOA fee, and sewage. Tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, Internet, and cable.



14620 Ne 31st Street Unit A-201 is somewhat walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway, and Bellevue Highlands Park.



Nearby Schools:

Interlake Senior High School - 1.2 miles, 8/10

Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 1.7 miles, 9/10

Ardmore Elementary School - 1.34 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

221 - 0.1 miles

249 - 0.1 miles

889 - 0.4 miles

B Line - 0.5 miles

269 - 0.5 miles

888 - 0.5 miles

541 - 0.5 miles

895 - 0.5 miles



