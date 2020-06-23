All apartments in Bellevue
14537 NE 40th St Unit 104
14537 NE 40th St Unit 104

14537 Northeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14537 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Modern Updated large Bellevue 2bd 2bath Condo! - Great Open Condo in Ideal location in quiet community steps to Microsoft. Brand new paint throughout & kitchen, flooring & baths updated. Light & bright flowing floorplan. Slab granite, Maple cabinetry, SS appliances, mosaic decorative tile & bamboo style flooring. Spacious LR & DR w/ fireplace & deck. Designated carport w/ oversized storage. Great place to call home, or an excellent investment w/ no rental cap! Steps to parks, walking trails & Pro Club. Min to Crossroads, Overlake, Marymoor & Idylwood Beach!

(RLNE4420779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have any available units?
14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have?
Some of 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14537 NE 40th St Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
