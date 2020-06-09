All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14405 Northeast 32nd Street

14405 Northeast 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14405 Northeast 32nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
$1800 - Beautiful Condo opposite Microsoft buildings on 148th Ave. Great Bellevue location. Close to Intel, Microsoft and other offices. Easy access to highways.

Great Location
Within 10 minutes driving distance to Bellevue downtown, Redmond downtown and 20 minutes driving distance to Seattle downtown.
Within 10 minutes driving distance to Evergreen, Group Health and Over-lake Medical Centers.
Absolutely no time required to access to highways and 2 minutes walk-able distance to bus lines. 2 min walk to Microsoft right across the road (opposite Condo).
Within 5 minutes Walk-able distance to Restaurants, Dining, Great Parks(Grass Lawn Park ..), Shopping and Grocery Stores.

Beautiful first floor home of 900 sqft in Bellevue Location. Laundry room in the first floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, family room, closets in both bedrooms. One reserved car parking space. Lots of visitor parking spaces.

Available January 1st, 2019

Requirement

Deposit : 1 month rent of $1800. Background & credit checking required, $ 200 non-refundable Condo fee.

Contact : 425 516 3570

Strictly NO Smoking inside the house. NO Pets

Prefer Mature, Clean, Responsible, Non-Smoking professionals

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23106

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4564321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

