14405 Northeast 32nd Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

$1800 - Beautiful Condo opposite Microsoft buildings on 148th Ave. Great Bellevue location. Close to Intel, Microsoft and other offices. Easy access to highways.



Great Location

Within 10 minutes driving distance to Bellevue downtown, Redmond downtown and 20 minutes driving distance to Seattle downtown.

Within 10 minutes driving distance to Evergreen, Group Health and Over-lake Medical Centers.

Absolutely no time required to access to highways and 2 minutes walk-able distance to bus lines. 2 min walk to Microsoft right across the road (opposite Condo).

Within 5 minutes Walk-able distance to Restaurants, Dining, Great Parks(Grass Lawn Park ..), Shopping and Grocery Stores.



Beautiful first floor home of 900 sqft in Bellevue Location. Laundry room in the first floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, family room, closets in both bedrooms. One reserved car parking space. Lots of visitor parking spaces.



Available January 1st, 2019



Requirement



Deposit : 1 month rent of $1800. Background & credit checking required, $ 200 non-refundable Condo fee.



Contact : 425 516 3570



Strictly NO Smoking inside the house. NO Pets



Prefer Mature, Clean, Responsible, Non-Smoking professionals



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23106



(RLNE4564321)