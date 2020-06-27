14212 SE 37th St

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Desirable Eastgate, Bellevue - Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Eastgate, Bellevue. Newly remodeled. Spacious with tons of natural light. Open floor plan has an easy flow from room to room. Cute country kitchen has room for all your cooking needs. Curl up in front of one of the two fireplace on chilly NW evenings. Fully finished daylight basement with yard access. Close to freeways, shopping and much more. Bellevue School District.



First, last, and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fees per adult.

Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1831784)