Bellevue, WA
14212 SE 37th St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

14212 SE 37th St

14212 Southeast 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14212 Southeast 37th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Desirable Eastgate, Bellevue - Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Eastgate, Bellevue. Newly remodeled. Spacious with tons of natural light. Open floor plan has an easy flow from room to room. Cute country kitchen has room for all your cooking needs. Curl up in front of one of the two fireplace on chilly NW evenings. Fully finished daylight basement with yard access. Close to freeways, shopping and much more. Bellevue School District.

First, last, and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fees per adult.
Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1831784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 SE 37th St have any available units?
14212 SE 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14212 SE 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
14212 SE 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 SE 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 14212 SE 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14212 SE 37th St offer parking?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 14212 SE 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 SE 37th St have a pool?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 14212 SE 37th St have accessible units?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 SE 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 SE 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14212 SE 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
