1405 106th Ave NE

Spacious house near downtown !!! - Property Id: 219864
Won't it be nice to have the additional ability to walk or bike to work not just drive if you live in Bellevue DT area !! The deck is huge. The house sits on .25 acre of land. You can see downtown as well as nice huge backyard from the deck while enjoying tea or coffee in morning or evening. Very nice neightborhood. The kitchen has been re modeled and offers more cabinets and newer appliances. The basment is HUGE to keep all your storage items also has access to outside. Very close to Library, bellevue way, lincoln square mall Bellevue square mall all with in walkable range even AMAZON's new office in bellevue DT.
****YOU CAN SUBLEASE SHOULD YOU WANT TO :)*****
More about schools for concerned parents:
9/10 ( Great school Rating)
Clyde Hill Elementary School
Public Preschool to 5 Serves this home
Chinook Middle School
8/10 ( Great school Rating)
Public School 6 to 8 Serves this home
Bellevue High School
Public School 9 to 12 Serves this home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219864
Property Id 219864
(RLNE5795751)