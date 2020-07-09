All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
14026 SE 37th St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

14026 SE 37th St

14026 Southeast 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14026 Southeast 37th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14026 SE 37th St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Eastgate - This 3 bed + den and 2 bath home is located on a large 1/3 acre lot. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets & newer counters. Upper bath remodeled w/ stunning travertine tile & jetted tub. Hardwood floors thru-out main level. Living room w/ oversized slider & picture window; leads out to entertainment sized deck. Backyard retreat features a sport court surrounded by wooded area provides abundance of privacy. Lower level w/ rec room, 2 rooms & full bath.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with a $25/pet based rent. $1000 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zy6-fUByflVqRh8ZvoUfj30AkjapqEvq

(RLNE4286817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14026 SE 37th St have any available units?
14026 SE 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14026 SE 37th St have?
Some of 14026 SE 37th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14026 SE 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
14026 SE 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14026 SE 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14026 SE 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 14026 SE 37th St offer parking?
No, 14026 SE 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 14026 SE 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14026 SE 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14026 SE 37th St have a pool?
No, 14026 SE 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 14026 SE 37th St have accessible units?
No, 14026 SE 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14026 SE 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14026 SE 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.

