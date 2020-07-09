Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14026 SE 37th St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Eastgate - This 3 bed + den and 2 bath home is located on a large 1/3 acre lot. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets & newer counters. Upper bath remodeled w/ stunning travertine tile & jetted tub. Hardwood floors thru-out main level. Living room w/ oversized slider & picture window; leads out to entertainment sized deck. Backyard retreat features a sport court surrounded by wooded area provides abundance of privacy. Lower level w/ rec room, 2 rooms & full bath.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with a $25/pet based rent. $1000 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zy6-fUByflVqRh8ZvoUfj30AkjapqEvq



(RLNE4286817)