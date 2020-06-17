Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13610 SE 59th St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom In Bellevue Available August 1st! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/fc3474b06a



Lovely Coal Creek area of Bellevue! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with den or you can use it as a 5th BR. Spacious living & dining room, nook & family room. Open kitchen with gas cooktop overlooks beautiful private back yard with sprinkler system. We will also be providing a brand new gas stove. Spacious master suite. Family room with a slider door to deck. Convenient loc'n to Factoria Mall, I-405, I-90, Bellevue & Seattle. This home is apart of the highly sought Bellevue schools.



So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Convenient location to Factoria Mall also, I-405, I-90, Bellevue & Seattle. This home is apart of the highly sought Bellevue schools.



The home can be rented out partial furnished with a negotiable additional charge!

No more than 2 pets please.



It is available 08/01/19. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4943169)