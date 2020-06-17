All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
13610 SE 59th St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

13610 SE 59th St

13610 Southeast 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13610 Southeast 59th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13610 SE 59th St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom In Bellevue Available August 1st! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/fc3474b06a

Lovely Coal Creek area of Bellevue! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with den or you can use it as a 5th BR. Spacious living & dining room, nook & family room. Open kitchen with gas cooktop overlooks beautiful private back yard with sprinkler system. We will also be providing a brand new gas stove. Spacious master suite. Family room with a slider door to deck. Convenient loc'n to Factoria Mall, I-405, I-90, Bellevue & Seattle. This home is apart of the highly sought Bellevue schools.

So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Convenient location to Factoria Mall also, I-405, I-90, Bellevue & Seattle. This home is apart of the highly sought Bellevue schools.

The home can be rented out partial furnished with a negotiable additional charge!
No more than 2 pets please.

It is available 08/01/19. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4943169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 SE 59th St have any available units?
13610 SE 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13610 SE 59th St have?
Some of 13610 SE 59th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 SE 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
13610 SE 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 SE 59th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13610 SE 59th St is pet friendly.
Does 13610 SE 59th St offer parking?
Yes, 13610 SE 59th St offers parking.
Does 13610 SE 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13610 SE 59th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 SE 59th St have a pool?
No, 13610 SE 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 13610 SE 59th St have accessible units?
No, 13610 SE 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 SE 59th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13610 SE 59th St does not have units with dishwashers.
