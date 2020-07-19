All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13308 SE 57th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13308 SE 57th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13308 SE 57th St.

13308 Southeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13308 Southeast 57th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bellevue Home in quiet Neighborhood of Forest Ridge - Located on a quiet dead-end street in the Forest Ridge neighborhood of Bellevue. Highly acclaimed schools and located near parks, nature area and trials, transit freeway access and, shopping. Convenient 3 - minute drive to I-90 and I-405 access. 10 minutes to downtown Seattle ,15 minutes to the Redmond Microsoft campus and minutes to Downtown Bellevue. 5 minutes to Newcastle Golf Course. The home was remodeled in 2005 and 2013. The owner will maintain the yard for a monthly fee of $180.

This house is bright an airy and includes an extra bedroom in the daylight basement. Includes an over-sized master bedroom with walk- in in closest and 5-piece bath. There is a separate office/study on the main floor off the master bedroom.

Amenities
Extra storage space
Deck
Alarm system
Wet bar in basement
Owner maintains yard and landscaping
Cats and small dogs acceptable ( 1 or 2 pets) approved on a case by case basis
Gas heat (new furnace)
Two wood burning fireplaces
Maple kitchen cabinets
Granite counters
Fully fenced back yard
Alarm system
Newly painted interior
Beautiful yard and landscaping
Owner maintains the yard.

Schools
Newport High School
Tyee Middle School
Newport Heights Elementary School

$20 a month pet fee
$300 non-refundable move out fee
$180 a month yard/landscape care fee
$42 application fee per adult applying
$3,300 security deposit
14 18 month lease
Tenant pays all utilities.

Managed By:
North Pacific Properties
2224 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Call Gregg- 425-890-6252

(RLNE4650401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13308 SE 57th St. have any available units?
13308 SE 57th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13308 SE 57th St. have?
Some of 13308 SE 57th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13308 SE 57th St. currently offering any rent specials?
13308 SE 57th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13308 SE 57th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13308 SE 57th St. is pet friendly.
Does 13308 SE 57th St. offer parking?
No, 13308 SE 57th St. does not offer parking.
Does 13308 SE 57th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13308 SE 57th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13308 SE 57th St. have a pool?
No, 13308 SE 57th St. does not have a pool.
Does 13308 SE 57th St. have accessible units?
No, 13308 SE 57th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13308 SE 57th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13308 SE 57th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle