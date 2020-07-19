13308 SE 57th St.

Amenities
Bellevue Home in quiet Neighborhood of Forest Ridge - Located on a quiet dead-end street in the Forest Ridge neighborhood of Bellevue. Highly acclaimed schools and located near parks, nature area and trials, transit freeway access and, shopping. Convenient 3 - minute drive to I-90 and I-405 access. 10 minutes to downtown Seattle ,15 minutes to the Redmond Microsoft campus and minutes to Downtown Bellevue. 5 minutes to Newcastle Golf Course. The home was remodeled in 2005 and 2013. The owner will maintain the yard for a monthly fee of $180.
This house is bright an airy and includes an extra bedroom in the daylight basement. Includes an over-sized master bedroom with walk- in in closest and 5-piece bath. There is a separate office/study on the main floor off the master bedroom.
Extra storage space
Deck
Alarm system
Wet bar in basement
Owner maintains yard and landscaping
Cats and small dogs acceptable ( 1 or 2 pets) approved on a case by case basis
Gas heat (new furnace)
Two wood burning fireplaces
Maple kitchen cabinets
Granite counters
Fully fenced back yard
Newly painted interior
Beautiful yard and landscaping
Owner maintains the yard.
Schools
Newport High School
Tyee Middle School
Newport Heights Elementary School
$20 a month pet fee
$300 non-refundable move out fee
$180 a month yard/landscape care fee
$42 application fee per adult applying
$3,300 security deposit
14 18 month lease
Tenant pays all utilities.
Managed By:
North Pacific Properties
2224 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Call Gregg- 425-890-6252
(RLNE4650401)