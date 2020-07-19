13308 SE 57th St.

Amenities

Bellevue Home in quiet Neighborhood of Forest Ridge - Located on a quiet dead-end street in the Forest Ridge neighborhood of Bellevue. Highly acclaimed schools and located near parks, nature area and trials, transit freeway access and, shopping. Convenient 3 - minute drive to I-90 and I-405 access. 10 minutes to downtown Seattle ,15 minutes to the Redmond Microsoft campus and minutes to Downtown Bellevue. 5 minutes to Newcastle Golf Course. The home was remodeled in 2005 and 2013. The owner will maintain the yard for a monthly fee of $180.



This house is bright an airy and includes an extra bedroom in the daylight basement. Includes an over-sized master bedroom with walk- in in closest and 5-piece bath. There is a separate office/study on the main floor off the master bedroom.



Schools

Newport High School

Tyee Middle School

Newport Heights Elementary School



$20 a month pet fee

$300 non-refundable move out fee

$180 a month yard/landscape care fee

$42 application fee per adult applying

$3,300 security deposit

14 18 month lease

Tenant pays all utilities.



Managed By:

North Pacific Properties

2224 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Call Gregg- 425-890-6252



(RLNE4650401)