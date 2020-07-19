All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

12904 Southeast 69th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12904 Southeast 69th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Located in the Premium area of Del-Mar Woodsthis pristine 2-story house was the MODEL HOME for DelMar Woods community boasting 2100sf w/4 bdrms2.25 updated baths gleaming hardwoods & designer paint throughout.Cozy Family room off the open concept kitchenwhich overlooks & walks-out to the private backyard. Master suite has a private bath 2 large walk-in closets. Situated on a 8350sf Lot close to shopping dining & super sought after Bellevue Schools including Newport Hills High. This is THE ONE!

Disclaimer: Zillow online applications sometimes only provide partial information that we need to make a informed decision in regarding potential tenants. Please note that if the zillow application does not contain enough information we will require the applicants to fill out another application in order to obtain all the information that we need.

(RLNE4694140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have any available units?
12904 SE 69th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 12904 SE 69th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12904 SE 69th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 SE 69th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12904 SE 69th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl offer parking?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have a pool?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 SE 69th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12904 SE 69th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
