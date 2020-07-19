12904 SE 69th Pl

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Located in the Premium area of Del-Mar Woodsthis pristine 2-story house was the MODEL HOME for DelMar Woods community boasting 2100sf w/4 bdrms2.25 updated baths gleaming hardwoods & designer paint throughout.Cozy Family room off the open concept kitchenwhich overlooks & walks-out to the private backyard. Master suite has a private bath 2 large walk-in closets. Situated on a 8350sf Lot close to shopping dining & super sought after Bellevue Schools including Newport Hills High. This is THE ONE!



