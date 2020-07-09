All apartments in Bellevue
12456 SE 27th St

12456 Southeast 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12456 Southeast 27th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated, Modern and Sleek SFH in sought-after Woodridge - Welcome home to this recently renovated split level SFH in highly sought-after Woodridge! This house has been fully renovated from top to bottom. The owners are seeking responsible tenants to take care of their forever home while they are on sabbatical (possibly longer than a year). Upstairs you will find a spacious kitchen open to the dining & family rooms w/ access to a private deck and fully fenced backyard. Down the hall you will find a very spacious master suite w/ cedar lined walk-in closet, full bath with heated floors, and access to deck, 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs.Downstairs you have utility room w/ tons of storage & rec rm/office, 3/4 bath and access to the 2 car garage w/ workshop bench & loads of cabinets! Excellent Bellevue schools! and Easy access to Public Transportation.Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn mowing services. $45 application fee per adult. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Security deposit is $2500 ($500 is non refundable cleaning fee). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet fee of $500 paid (SORRY NO CATS, Owner is allergic) 2 max dogs allowed. Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-vY6m9TKkI&feature=youtu.be
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/07e3c03014/12456-se-27th-st-bellevue-wa-98005
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5448403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12456 SE 27th St have any available units?
12456 SE 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12456 SE 27th St have?
Some of 12456 SE 27th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12456 SE 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
12456 SE 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12456 SE 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12456 SE 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 12456 SE 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 12456 SE 27th St offers parking.
Does 12456 SE 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12456 SE 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12456 SE 27th St have a pool?
No, 12456 SE 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 12456 SE 27th St have accessible units?
No, 12456 SE 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12456 SE 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12456 SE 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.

