Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated, Modern and Sleek SFH in sought-after Woodridge - Welcome home to this recently renovated split level SFH in highly sought-after Woodridge! This house has been fully renovated from top to bottom. The owners are seeking responsible tenants to take care of their forever home while they are on sabbatical (possibly longer than a year). Upstairs you will find a spacious kitchen open to the dining & family rooms w/ access to a private deck and fully fenced backyard. Down the hall you will find a very spacious master suite w/ cedar lined walk-in closet, full bath with heated floors, and access to deck, 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs.Downstairs you have utility room w/ tons of storage & rec rm/office, 3/4 bath and access to the 2 car garage w/ workshop bench & loads of cabinets! Excellent Bellevue schools! and Easy access to Public Transportation.Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn mowing services. $45 application fee per adult. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Security deposit is $2500 ($500 is non refundable cleaning fee). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet fee of $500 paid (SORRY NO CATS, Owner is allergic) 2 max dogs allowed. Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-vY6m9TKkI&feature=youtu.be

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/07e3c03014/12456-se-27th-st-bellevue-wa-98005

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5448403)