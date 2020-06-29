12452 NE 2nd St

Amenities
Live in This Charming 3 bedroom Bellevue Home in Desirable Wilburton Neighborhood! - Wilburton Rambler! This charming 3 bedroom home is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Bellevue. Enjoy a quick walk to Wilburton Hill Park and Bellevue Botanical Gardens. The home features hard flooring throughout, grand skylight in living room, large family room and wood burning fireplace. There is even a rec space off the family room- great for crafts or office space! Fresh paint and updated flooring. Close to downtown Bellevue, i-405 & NE 8th.
SQ FT: 1780
YEAR BUILT: 1957
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wilburton
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stevenson
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5430032)