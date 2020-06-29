All apartments in Bellevue
12452 NE 2nd St
12452 NE 2nd St

12452 Northeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12452 Northeast 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Live in This Charming 3 bedroom Bellevue Home in Desirable Wilburton Neighborhood! - Wilburton Rambler! This charming 3 bedroom home is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Bellevue. Enjoy a quick walk to Wilburton Hill Park and Bellevue Botanical Gardens. The home features hard flooring throughout, grand skylight in living room, large family room and wood burning fireplace. There is even a rec space off the family room- great for crafts or office space! Fresh paint and updated flooring. Close to downtown Bellevue, i-405 & NE 8th.

SQ FT: 1780

YEAR BUILT: 1957

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wilburton

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stevenson
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5430032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

