12452 NE 2nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Live in This Charming 3 bedroom Bellevue Home in Desirable Wilburton Neighborhood! - Wilburton Rambler! This charming 3 bedroom home is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Bellevue. Enjoy a quick walk to Wilburton Hill Park and Bellevue Botanical Gardens. The home features hard flooring throughout, grand skylight in living room, large family room and wood burning fireplace. There is even a rec space off the family room- great for crafts or office space! Fresh paint and updated flooring. Close to downtown Bellevue, i-405 & NE 8th.



SQ FT: 1780



YEAR BUILT: 1957



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wilburton



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Bellevue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stevenson

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Chinook

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellevue

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2750

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5430032)