10650 NE 9th Pl #1524

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Corner Unit in Washington Square, Downtown Bellevue - This NW facing corner unit in Washington Square features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, and den. Floor-to-ceiling windows with built in motorized privacy shades, imported hardwood floors, granite counters, gas fireplace, fiber-optic line to residence, and central heating and A/C. Built in TV and surround sound. Building amenities include a full-time concierge/night doorman, massage rooms, spa, owners lounge with chef's kitchen, and fitness center. Parking spots are side by side.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water, garbage, gas, and two parking spots. Tenant responsible for electricity and sewer. One small pet under 15 lbs conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. One time Move-in fee $500. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4379960)