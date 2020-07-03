All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10650 NE 9th Pl #1524
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

10650 NE 9th Pl #1524

10650 Northeast 9th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10650 Northeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Corner Unit in Washington Square, Downtown Bellevue - This NW facing corner unit in Washington Square features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, and den. Floor-to-ceiling windows with built in motorized privacy shades, imported hardwood floors, granite counters, gas fireplace, fiber-optic line to residence, and central heating and A/C. Built in TV and surround sound. Building amenities include a full-time concierge/night doorman, massage rooms, spa, owners lounge with chef's kitchen, and fitness center. Parking spots are side by side.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water, garbage, gas, and two parking spots. Tenant responsible for electricity and sewer. One small pet under 15 lbs conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. One time Move-in fee $500. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4379960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have any available units?
10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have?
Some of 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 currently offering any rent specials?
10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 is pet friendly.
Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 offer parking?
Yes, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 offers parking.
Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have a pool?
No, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 does not have a pool.
Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have accessible units?
No, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 does not have accessible units.
Does 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10650 NE 9th Pl #1524 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle