104 164th Ave. SE Available 07/01/20 Sweet and Charming Rambler Available July 1st! - To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/487233



This home is filled with love and welcomes you from the moment you walk through the front door. Beaming with natural light the living room is an inviting space to relax in and features a large picture window. This opens to a large galley kitchen with French doors leading out to the lovely back yard. The perfect place to BBQ. with your gas grill. In the summer months, open the French doors to expand your indoor/outdoor living space while the fresh air permeates your home. Can you imagine waking up and sitting in your lovely back yard while you enjoy your morning coffee while listening to the birds serenading you?



An adjoining room includes a bath and decorative fireplace where you can put a candelabra to enhance the ambiance. This room has been used by past tenants as a dining room, office, and family room. It also has sliding doors leading to a patio and the perfect garden spot to plant an herb garden or flowers. The yard offers mature plantings that need minimal care.



This lovely rambler has three nice size bedrooms and one full bathroom with a stackable washer and dryer included. A new furnace was recently installed to keep you toasty and save on the gas bill in the cold months. Laminate floor in the main living area is easy to keep clean with lovely neutral carpet in the bedrooms.



This is not a house, this is a home and if youd like to call it your home, please inquire today as it will not stay on the market long.



Located in West Lake Sammamish/Lake Hills! This home is in the states top-ranked Bellevue school district and within minutes of the Crossroads, Overlake and Factoria shopping and restaurant districts; a 10-minute drive to the Microsoft and T-Mobile campuses, SR 520 and I-90 freeways and Bellevue College; and a 15-minute drive to downtown Bellevue and Redmond Town Center.



Here's a sample of whats nearby:



SCHOOLS AND LIBRARIES

Phantom Lake Elementary, Odle Middle School and Sammamish and Interlake High School (recently ranked most National Merit Scholars in the state); two Bellevue Public Library branches



PARKS AND LAKES

Weowna Park Trails, Crossroads Park, Lake Hills Park, Lake Hills Greenbelt Park and Robinswood Park, and Lake Sammamish, Phantom Lake and Larsen Blueberry Lake.



SHOPPING

Trader Joe's, QFC, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Albertsons, WalMart, and a large variety of Asian, Latino, Middle Eastern and Eastern European specialty grocery stores; retail outlets Old Navy, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Michaels, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Barnes & Noble, Pier 1 and Daiso; and various farmers markets throughout the year.



RESTAURANTS

This area has the highest concentration of restaurants in Bellevue and includes top-rated Indian, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai, favorite chains such as Tutta Bella, Pagliacci, Mod Pizza, Red Robin, and Five Guys, and a very popular food court in the nearby Crossroads Mall (with everything from American diner fare to Hawaiian barbecue, Russian piroshky, Mexican mole and Greek gyros to Starbucks, boba drinks and Coldstone Ice Creamery).



This home will not stay on the market long, make your viewing appointment today! You are going to love this home.







