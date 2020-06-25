All apartments in Bellevue
Location

104 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
104 164th Ave. SE Available 07/01/20 Sweet and Charming Rambler Available July 1st! - To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/487233

This home is filled with love and welcomes you from the moment you walk through the front door. Beaming with natural light the living room is an inviting space to relax in and features a large picture window. This opens to a large galley kitchen with French doors leading out to the lovely back yard. The perfect place to BBQ. with your gas grill. In the summer months, open the French doors to expand your indoor/outdoor living space while the fresh air permeates your home. Can you imagine waking up and sitting in your lovely back yard while you enjoy your morning coffee while listening to the birds serenading you?

An adjoining room includes a bath and decorative fireplace where you can put a candelabra to enhance the ambiance. This room has been used by past tenants as a dining room, office, and family room. It also has sliding doors leading to a patio and the perfect garden spot to plant an herb garden or flowers. The yard offers mature plantings that need minimal care.

This lovely rambler has three nice size bedrooms and one full bathroom with a stackable washer and dryer included. A new furnace was recently installed to keep you toasty and save on the gas bill in the cold months. Laminate floor in the main living area is easy to keep clean with lovely neutral carpet in the bedrooms.

This is not a house, this is a home and if youd like to call it your home, please inquire today as it will not stay on the market long.

Located in West Lake Sammamish/Lake Hills! This home is in the states top-ranked Bellevue school district and within minutes of the Crossroads, Overlake and Factoria shopping and restaurant districts; a 10-minute drive to the Microsoft and T-Mobile campuses, SR 520 and I-90 freeways and Bellevue College; and a 15-minute drive to downtown Bellevue and Redmond Town Center.

Here's a sample of whats nearby:

SCHOOLS AND LIBRARIES
Phantom Lake Elementary, Odle Middle School and Sammamish and Interlake High School (recently ranked most National Merit Scholars in the state); two Bellevue Public Library branches

PARKS AND LAKES
Weowna Park Trails, Crossroads Park, Lake Hills Park, Lake Hills Greenbelt Park and Robinswood Park, and Lake Sammamish, Phantom Lake and Larsen Blueberry Lake.

SHOPPING
Trader Joe's, QFC, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Albertsons, WalMart, and a large variety of Asian, Latino, Middle Eastern and Eastern European specialty grocery stores; retail outlets Old Navy, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Michaels, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Barnes & Noble, Pier 1 and Daiso; and various farmers markets throughout the year.

RESTAURANTS
This area has the highest concentration of restaurants in Bellevue and includes top-rated Indian, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai, favorite chains such as Tutta Bella, Pagliacci, Mod Pizza, Red Robin, and Five Guys, and a very popular food court in the nearby Crossroads Mall (with everything from American diner fare to Hawaiian barbecue, Russian piroshky, Mexican mole and Greek gyros to Starbucks, boba drinks and Coldstone Ice Creamery).

This home will not stay on the market long, make your viewing appointment today! You are going to love this home.

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
- $45 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit Required. Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear & tear.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
- We prefer no pets.
** Our homes are non-smoking - non-vaping (including marijuana) inside the home or on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Professionally managed by Maple Leaf Management - Our Reliable Service, Your Peace of Mind.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter reduction program fee of $10/month.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/487233

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2611452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 164th Ave. SE have any available units?
104 164th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 164th Ave. SE have?
Some of 104 164th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 164th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
104 164th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 164th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 104 164th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 104 164th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 104 164th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 104 164th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 164th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 164th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 104 164th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 104 164th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 104 164th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 164th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 164th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
