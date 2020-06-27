Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1026-102nd-pl-se?p=Company



Refreshed larger daylight rambler home with A/C in sought-after Enatai neighborhood! Hardwood floors on main level, spacious kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Large living room with wrap deck overlooking private park-like backyard with shed. Landscaping included in rent! Two fireplaces – one gas. Freshly painted indoors, new blinds, new carpet, and vinyl flooring. Large laundry/utility room with new front-loading washer/dryer. Located in award winning Bellevue School district. 5 minutes to I-90 and downtown Bellevue.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord may accept, on a case by case basis only, a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.