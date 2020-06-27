All apartments in Bellevue
1026 102nd Pl SE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

1026 102nd Pl SE

1026 102nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1026 102nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1026-102nd-pl-se?p=Company

Refreshed larger daylight rambler home with A/C in sought-after Enatai neighborhood! Hardwood floors on main level, spacious kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Large living room with wrap deck overlooking private park-like backyard with shed. Landscaping included in rent! Two fireplaces – one gas. Freshly painted indoors, new blinds, new carpet, and vinyl flooring. Large laundry/utility room with new front-loading washer/dryer. Located in award winning Bellevue School district. 5 minutes to I-90 and downtown Bellevue.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord may accept, on a case by case basis only, a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 102nd Pl SE have any available units?
1026 102nd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 102nd Pl SE have?
Some of 1026 102nd Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 102nd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 102nd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 102nd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 102nd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 102nd Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1026 102nd Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1026 102nd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 102nd Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 102nd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1026 102nd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 102nd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1026 102nd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 102nd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 102nd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
